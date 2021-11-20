Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Central Metro Councilman says clearing and snagging Comite to happen soon

By Austin Kemker
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -With every passing storm more debris falls into the Comite River.

“We’re not just talking about regular small limbs and stuff you find in your yard,” Andrew Moak, Metro Councilman for Central, said. “We’re talking about tree trunks and everything that fell into the river.”

For years, homeowners along the river like Stanley Fussell have said the buildup of debris has largely been unaddressed for decades. Fussell said concerns about flooding have now overflowed and he wants answers as to when it will be cleared and snagged.

“There hasn’t, to my knowledge been any major work done on that river since 1964,” Fussell said.

Moak said starting next month work will begin on the river to study which areas need to be cleared.

“Hopefully by middle, the end of 22, we’ll start seeing people in the ground clearing debris and everything out of the river, which will coincide with the opening of the Comite River Diversion Canal as well,” Moak said. “So hopefully all of this will come together at the same time.”

Moak said once the study is finished he expects funding to be quickly secured and work to begin by the end of the year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges

Latest News

DCFS: 612 adoptions from foster care
DCFS: 612 adoptions from foster care
Rescue Rehome Repeat of South Louisiana is dedicated to finding forever homes for abandoned and...
Rescue Rehome Repeat of South La. holds pet adoption event
White Light Night
Support local artists and businesses at Midcity’s annual White Night Light
Support local artists and businesses at Midcity’s annual White Night Light
Support local artists and businesses at Midcity’s annual White Night Light