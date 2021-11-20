Baton Rouge man killed in Livingston Parish crash

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man died in a car crash in Livingston Parish early Saturday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Officials report on Nov. 20, shortly after 7:30 a.m., LSP responded to a two vehicle crash on LA 16 north of LA 1033.

Authorities have confirmed Charles Smith, 68, of Baton Rouge died in the crash.

Smith was driving a 2008 Lincoln MKZ south on LA 16 at the same time a 2018 Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on LA 16, police say.

For unknown reasons, the Lincoln traveled off the road to the right and re-entered the roadway before crossing the centerline and hitting the front of the Jeep.

Smith, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was also wearing a seatbelt, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.