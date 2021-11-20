Baker chef says ordinance is stopping restaurant from operating a food truck

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A local chef in Baker says a city ordinance is stopping her from successfully running her business.

A city ordinance in Baker does not allow food trucks.

Nancy Thomas is the Southern Belle chef better, known as “Miss Shugga” and she is hoping to change the ordinance in Baker one signature at a time.

As of Friday, Nov. 19, Thomas has over 200 hundred signatures, just shy of her goal of 250.

According to Thomas, she will give out free bowls of red beans and rice on Sunday, Nov. 21 in exchange for more signatures.

The next Baker City Council meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 23.

