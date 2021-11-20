Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Baker chef says ordinance is stopping restaurant from operating a food truck

By Perry Robinson
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A local chef in Baker says a city ordinance is stopping her from successfully running her business.

A city ordinance in Baker does not allow food trucks.

Nancy Thomas is the Southern Belle chef better, known as “Miss Shugga” and she is hoping to change the ordinance in Baker one signature at a time.

As of Friday, Nov. 19, Thomas has over 200 hundred signatures, just shy of her goal of 250.

According to Thomas, she will give out free bowls of red beans and rice on Sunday, Nov. 21 in exchange for more signatures.

The next Baker City Council meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Click here to sign the petition.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges

Latest News

DCFS: 612 adoptions from foster care
DCFS: 612 adoptions from foster care
Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss (19)
2021 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Playoffs Round 2 Scoreboard
Comite River near Hooper Road (Source: WAFB)
Central Metro Councilman says clearing and snagging Comite to happen soon
Rescue Rehome Repeat of South Louisiana is dedicated to finding forever homes for abandoned and...
Rescue Rehome Repeat of South La. holds pet adoption event