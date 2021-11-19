Ask the Expert
WATCH: Emotional reunion between military mother and son at Zachary High

It was an emotional day for Zachary High Sophomore Kheiri Haynes. He was surprised by his mom...
It was an emotional day for Zachary High Sophomore Kheiri Haynes. He was surprised by his mom at school, after she had been away for months serving our country in the military.(Zachary High School)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - It was an emotional day for Zachary High Sophomore Kheiri Haynes. He was surprised by his mom at school, after she had been away for months serving our country in the military.

The pair had not seen each other in 8 months, according to this post on Facebook by Zachary High Basketball.

The post went on to say, ‘Thanks to ZHS administration, counselors and staff to make this such a special moment!’

