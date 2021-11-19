WATCH: Emotional reunion between military mother and son at Zachary High

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - It was an emotional day for Zachary High Sophomore Kheiri Haynes. He was surprised by his mom at school, after she had been away for months serving our country in the military.

The pair had not seen each other in 8 months, according to this post on Facebook by Zachary High Basketball.

The post went on to say, ‘Thanks to ZHS administration, counselors and staff to make this such a special moment!’

