Traffic stop leads to seizure of heroin

Traffic stop leads to seizure of heroin
(Source: Gray News | Hawaii News Now/File)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:25 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputy’s traffic stop led to a seizure of four kilograms of heroin.

The deputy saw a vehicle traveling on US Highway190 commit a traffic violation near Port Allen.

According to the report the traffic stop and investigation led to the seizure of four kilograms of heroin after they were discovered concealed in the rear seat.

The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Felipe Fuentes of New Mexico.

Felipe Fuentes of New Mexico.
Felipe Fuentes of New Mexico.(Authorities)

Fuentes was arrested and booked according to the report on the following charges according to the report:

Improper lane usage

Illegal window tint

Possession of schedule I in excess of 400 grams

A traffic stop near Port Allen leads to the seizure of heroin.
A traffic stop near Port Allen leads to the seizure of heroin.(Authorities)

Through this one traffic stop alone deputies were able to rid 40,000 dosage units of this deadly drug from our communities according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

