TIME LAPSE: Video captures partial lunar eclipse

Peak Partial Lunar Eclipse this Morning at 3 am, taken with iPhone 12 and Celestron NexStar 8...
Peak Partial Lunar Eclipse this Morning at 3 am, taken with iPhone 12 and Celestron NexStar 8 SE Telescope.(Cherez M. Allen)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did you get a chance to take a look at this morning’s partial lunar eclipse?

If you didn’t, don’t worry.

WAFB Channel 9 Photographer Brandon Shackelford captured footage of the phenomenon around 3:30 a.m. and created the video below:

