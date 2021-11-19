TigerTV Tailgate Show: LSU hosts ULM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is stepping away from SEC play to take on an in-state rival, as the Tigers host the UL-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. The game can be watched on ESPN2.

The TigerTV Tailgate show previewing the game will air from 4 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Click here if you don’t see the live player

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.