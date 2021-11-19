TigerTV Tailgate Show: LSU hosts ULM
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is stepping away from SEC play to take on an in-state rival, as the Tigers host the UL-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. The game can be watched on ESPN2.
The TigerTV Tailgate show previewing the game will air from 4 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
