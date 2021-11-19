Support local artists and businesses at Midcity’s annual White Night Light

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sometimes the best gifts come from shopping locally. At least that’s what folks in Mid City hope happens tonight. White Night Light is promoting all things locally from artisans, to vendors and businesses.

“For those of us who are in this gig, it’s a huge night for us to get a lot of publicity. Just to get a lot of a head count, people coming in and seeing that we are even here,” says James Hyfield who is the co-owner of Redstick Reads.

Hyfield officially opened his tiny bookshop not that long ago. After the toughest times of the pandemic, he is ready to get folks back in and reading.

“Not only is it a good night for us to get the first jump on the holiday shopping because there is going to be a huge amount of people up and down the street. Also, it’s an opportunity for us to expand our footprint to other vendors to come out and try to sell their stuff too,” adds Hyfield.

Hyfield like many other businesses started buying ahead of time for this holiday season to compete with shortages on a lot of the places folks may shop at.

“There is a whole bunch of books that are going to be printed for the holiday season. They are not all printed locally and even if it is you have trucks that have to get them here,” explains Hyfield.

That’s the biggest selling point for tonight, vendors and business owners hope more folks will come out tonight to shop and avoid commercial shortages. “There is not better way to keep money in the local economy than support local businesses and local artists. I mean the products that are here at this event tonight are not going to be stuck on a cargo container or somewhere overseas,” says Justin Lemoine who is the board president of Mid City Merchants Association.

White Night starts at 6:00-10:00 P.M. There will be live music and local restaurants and bars to serve patrons.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.