Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Support local artists and businesses at Midcity’s annual White Night Light

By Breanne Bizette
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sometimes the best gifts come from shopping locally. At least that’s what folks in Mid City hope happens tonight. White Night Light is promoting all things locally from artisans, to vendors and businesses.

“For those of us who are in this gig, it’s a huge night for us to get a lot of publicity. Just to get a lot of a head count, people coming in and seeing that we are even here,” says James Hyfield who is the co-owner of Redstick Reads.

Hyfield officially opened his tiny bookshop not that long ago. After the toughest times of the pandemic, he is ready to get folks back in and reading.

“Not only is it a good night for us to get the first jump on the holiday shopping because there is going to be a huge amount of people up and down the street. Also, it’s an opportunity for us to expand our footprint to other vendors to come out and try to sell their stuff too,” adds Hyfield.

Hyfield like many other businesses started buying ahead of time for this holiday season to compete with shortages on a lot of the places folks may shop at.

“There is a whole bunch of books that are going to be printed for the holiday season. They are not all printed locally and even if it is you have trucks that have to get them here,” explains Hyfield.

That’s the biggest selling point for tonight, vendors and business owners hope more folks will come out tonight to shop and avoid commercial shortages. “There is not better way to keep money in the local economy than support local businesses and local artists. I mean the products that are here at this event tonight are not going to be stuck on a cargo container or somewhere overseas,” says Justin Lemoine who is the board president of Mid City Merchants Association.

White Night starts at 6:00-10:00 P.M. There will be live music and local restaurants and bars to serve patrons.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges

Latest News

DCFS: 612 adoptions from foster care
DCFS: 612 adoptions from foster care
Support local artists and businesses at Midcity’s annual White Night Light
Support local artists and businesses at Midcity’s annual White Night Light
Kamara will miss Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Kamara will miss Sunday’s game against the Eagles
LDH to hold family-friendly vaccination event at Quarters Sunday