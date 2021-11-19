Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Sunshine returns today, but staying cool

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunshine returns to the area today, but temperatures will stay on the cool side in the wake of a cold front that moved through on Thursday. After a morning start in the 40s, afternoon highs will only reach the mid 60s under mainly sunny skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 19(WAFB)

Friday night plans will be cool and dry, including White Light Night in Mid City Baton Rouge and area high school football playoff games.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 19(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 19(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 19(WAFB)

Evening temperatures will fall from the low to mid 50s into the 40s by 8 p.m.

Saturday will see a cold start, with the potential for some of us to reach the upper 30s, but temperatures will rebound nicely into the afternoon, reaching the low 70s under sunny skies. If heading to the LSU campus, weather looks just about perfect for tailgating during the day, but it will get cool once the sun sets. Kickoff temperatures will likely be in the upper 50s and may only fall a degree or two during the game.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 19(WAFB)

Sunday will see a much milder start in the mid 50s and afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s under increasing cloud cover. The good news is that I think the daylight hours will largely stay dry. However, scattered showers will be possible from Sunday night into the early morning hours of Monday in association with our next cold front. In the wake of that front, cooler temperatures will once again settle in for the first part of next week.

Looking ahead, guidance continues to bounce around on the timing of a late-week storm system. For now, I’ve good a good part of Thanksgiving Day staying dry, with a few showers possible late. Better rain chances may hold off until Black Friday. Thanksgiving looks to be mild, with highs in the mid 70s, with cooler temperatures expected to return by the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 19(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges

Latest News

First Alert Weather 9News at 6 Thursday, Nov. 18
First Alert Weather 9News at 6 Thursday, Nov. 18
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 18
Morning showers, then turning breezy and cooler
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, Nov. 18 - 4 p.m.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, Nov. 18 - 4 p.m.
Future Radar & Clouds model for Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Nice weather to start the week, trending warmer