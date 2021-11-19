Sunshine returns today, but staying cool

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunshine returns to the area today, but temperatures will stay on the cool side in the wake of a cold front that moved through on Thursday. After a morning start in the 40s, afternoon highs will only reach the mid 60s under mainly sunny skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 19 (WAFB)

Friday night plans will be cool and dry, including White Light Night in Mid City Baton Rouge and area high school football playoff games.

Evening temperatures will fall from the low to mid 50s into the 40s by 8 p.m.

Saturday will see a cold start, with the potential for some of us to reach the upper 30s, but temperatures will rebound nicely into the afternoon, reaching the low 70s under sunny skies. If heading to the LSU campus, weather looks just about perfect for tailgating during the day, but it will get cool once the sun sets. Kickoff temperatures will likely be in the upper 50s and may only fall a degree or two during the game.

Sunday will see a much milder start in the mid 50s and afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s under increasing cloud cover. The good news is that I think the daylight hours will largely stay dry. However, scattered showers will be possible from Sunday night into the early morning hours of Monday in association with our next cold front. In the wake of that front, cooler temperatures will once again settle in for the first part of next week.

Looking ahead, guidance continues to bounce around on the timing of a late-week storm system. For now, I’ve good a good part of Thanksgiving Day staying dry, with a few showers possible late. Better rain chances may hold off until Black Friday. Thanksgiving looks to be mild, with highs in the mid 70s, with cooler temperatures expected to return by the weekend.

