Siemian primed for another start at QB1 for the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With Taysom Hill nursing a foot injury that’s kept him out of practice this week, it’s expected that Trevor Siemian will start at quarterback again this Sunday at Philadelphia.

Siemian has yet to throw an interception in 2021. The backup quarterback broke down why that’s the case.

“Coming in, especially early, I was focused on taking care of the ball and doing those kinds of things. I think with that you cannot play too cautiously, right? You got to focus on making good, aggressive decisions without putting the ball in harm’s way recklessly. There are going to be some weird things that happen. Maybe there is a turnover here and there. That’s part of playing quarterback, but kind of minimizing the reckless plays of the players where you don’t really have a good plan. (You) Really can’t afford to do the, especially in this league, the margin for error is so little. So that’s kind of want I’ve focused on,” said Trevor Siemian.

Siemian has only been “the guy” for a few weeks in the Black and Gold, but his understanding of the offense has been ramped up thanks to the tutelage of Sean Payton.

“Yeah, it’s probably been accelerated probably more so for me. But yeah, I think you have the headset on during the games as a backup too. So you kind of get a feel for how Sean gets a call in and what he’s thinking and you get a feel for the rhythm of the game, how he calls it and certainly being in the huddle, managing personnel, you get even more of a feel for that. But that’s your job as a backup too is to kind of be in tune with all those types of things and how Sean likes to call it and what the message is during the week.”

