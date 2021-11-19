School board approves new conservatory for visual & performing arts in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board voted unanimously Thursday evening, to convert the old Broadmoor Middle School site into a dedicated conservatory.

A conservatory is a school specifically dedicated to visual and performing arts.

The conservatory model will be the first of its kind in Baton Rouge.

The school is projected to serve students in grades 6-12 once fully enrolled.

East Baton Rouge Parish School officials project the school to open for the 2023-2024 school year.

Board Agenda Item:

Consideration of a request for the approval of the reopening of the former Broadmoor Middle School site as a conservatory school serving students in grades 6-12. Strategic Alignment: Student Achievement.

East Baton Rouge Schools about the project:

“Placing this unique form of academic programming would enhance the district’s current offerings within the portfolio of schools. A conservatory school would be the first of its kind in the metro area and afford families additional choice for educational opportunities of high-quality seats within our school system. In collaboration with the district’s Fine Arts Department and Magnet Programs, the district intends to implement a priority zone that reflects a component of the previous and historical attendance zone for the former Broadmoor Middle School site. Specific details of attendance and proximity zones will be brought back for board approval at a later date.”

Click here to see the presentation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.