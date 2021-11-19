Salvation Army to host food giveaway Friday
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting a food giveaway Friday, Nov. 19, just in time for Thanksgiving.
Organizers say 300 food boxes with meat will be given out while at 7361 Airline Highway in a drive thru line.
The giveaway will begin at 4 p.m. and last until supplies run out.
