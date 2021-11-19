Salvation Army to host food giveaway Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting a food giveaway Friday, Nov. 19, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Organizers say 300 food boxes with meat will be given out while at 7361 Airline Highway in a drive thru line.

The giveaway will begin at 4 p.m. and last until supplies run out.

