'Prayer rally' takes place for Zachary schools two weeks after student was stabbed

'Prayer rally' takes place for Zachary schools.
'Prayer rally' takes place for Zachary schools.(Zachary Councilman John LeBlanc)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Around 100 people attended a prayer rally for Zachary schools on Wednesday, November 18. The ‘rally’ took place in front of Zachary High School.

This comes just two weeks after a student was stabbed multiple times in front of Zachary High’s gym, on November 4.

RELATED: Student arrested after stabbing at Zachary High; victim reportedly in serious condition

“I’m so thankful for everyone who was able to make it to the prayer rally this afternoon at the high school. I just want to ask everyone to continue to pray for our schools, our community and our elected officials. These are some tough times were going through right now. Not just in Zachary, but throughout our nation. We need to focus on God and ask him to give us wisdom , strength, courage and guidance in our community, and our nation,” said John LeBlanc, Zachary City Councilman for District 2.

Click here to report a typo.

