Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

NASA astronaut to make historic trip as first Black woman on the ISS crew

Jessica Watkins has been preparing for her first space mission since being selected as an...
Jessica Watkins has been preparing for her first space mission since being selected as an astronaut candidate in 2017.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins is set to become the first Black woman on the International Space Station crew.

She’s expected to launch into space in April on the SpaceX Crew-4 mission.

The crew will spend six months in the ISS microgravity laboratory conducting scientific research.

Watkins has been preparing for her first space mission since being selected as an astronaut candidate in 2017.

Watkins earned her bachelor’s degree in geological and environmental sciences at Stanford then went on to earn a doctorate in geology from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges

Latest News

People wearing face mask to protect against the coronavirus as they visits a Christmas market...
Austria to enter lockdown, make COVID-19 jabs mandatory
President Joe Biden arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a physical...
Biden to have routine colonoscopy, transfer power to Harris
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill passes divided House
Take a look at today's 'nearly total' lunar eclipse
Take a look at today's 'nearly total' lunar eclipse
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
FDA expands COVID boosters to all adults, final hurdle ahead