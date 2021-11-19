Ask the Expert
Mid City’s largest art festival White Light Night is back

White Light Night
White Light Night
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mid City’s largest art festival called White Light Night is returning to Baton Rouge.

It’s happening Friday, Nov. 19. from 6 to 10 p.m.

The Mid City Merchants Association said the event will feature Louisiana’s best artists, makers and more. It’s free to the public and a great way to kick off your holiday shopping.

The businesses participating this year are Cajun Electric & Lighting, Electric Depot, The Pink Elephant Antiques, Time Warp Boutique, Cannatella Grocery, Woodenhaven Furniture Co, Frameworks Gallery, Abat Jour Interiors, Cypress Coast Brewing, PEDEGOGO Bikes, & Jed’s Local Poboys and more.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT THE MAP OF A LIST OF ALL THE PARTICIPATING SHOPS AND BUSINESSES ALONG THE ROUTE.

In years past, the sponsors provided a shuttle service to help people along the length of the event. Due to the difficulty of providing social distancing and sanitizing during COVID-19, the shuttle service will not be offered this year. The use of rideshare apps such as Uber and Lyft and riding bikes on Mid City’s newest bike lanes are encouraged.

