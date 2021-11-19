Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Meet the robots: faster recovery, better outcomes with robotic assisted surgery

Baton Rouge General's Advanced Robotics Institute is offering better outcomes and faster...
Baton Rouge General's Advanced Robotics Institute is offering better outcomes and faster recovery after surgery.(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Better outcomes and faster recovery are at the forefront of our minds when it comes to undergoing surgery and Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute is doing just that with a team of robots.

Meet DaVinci, Mako, and Monarch, a family of robots normally in the operating room at Baton Rouge General Medical Center.

Each piece of technology serves an important purpose: giving an inside look in the lungs, helping with a simulated knee replacement, or sewing up stitches.

“The reason we’re doing it now is we just recently obtained the Monarch robot, which is actually a bronchoscopy tool for lung nodules, lung cancer, and then to also show off our other two platforms, which is the DaVinci XI robot and then our Mako joint robot,” said Dr. Scott Daugherty, colon and rectal surgeon at Baton Rouge General.

Daugherty said surgeons can use the DaVinci machine for many general types of surgery. It also specializes in cardiothoracic, oncology, gynecology, and more.

The robots translate the surgeon’s hand movements with smaller precise movements inside the patient’s body.

“So, we do large surgeries, big surgeries with smaller incisions, and with having these smaller incisions, patients have less pain,” added Daugherty.

Less pain means less medicine, allowing you to leave the hospital quicker. And with fewer incisions - faster recover times at home as well.

“We have this technology here in Baton Rouge, and these are big surgeries but cases that are being done right here in Baton Rouge. Oftentimes, people think about going elsewhere to get surgeries, and I really think they should consider staying home,” explained Daugherty.

BRG has four DaVinci robots. In the last year alone, the hospital has seen a 70% increase in robot-assisted surgeries.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges

Latest News

Southern University announces COVID vaccination policy for students
Southern University announces COVID vaccination policy, deadlines for exemptions
A crop of medical marijuana.
Doctors and patients say Louisiana’s medical marijuana program needs drastic improvement
Family speaks out after losing son to mental health issues; reminds others help is available
LDH to hold family-friendly vaccination event at Quarters Sunday