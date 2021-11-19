Meet the robots: faster recovery, better outcomes with robotic assisted surgery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Better outcomes and faster recovery are at the forefront of our minds when it comes to undergoing surgery and Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute is doing just that with a team of robots.

Meet DaVinci, Mako, and Monarch, a family of robots normally in the operating room at Baton Rouge General Medical Center.

Each piece of technology serves an important purpose: giving an inside look in the lungs, helping with a simulated knee replacement, or sewing up stitches.

“The reason we’re doing it now is we just recently obtained the Monarch robot, which is actually a bronchoscopy tool for lung nodules, lung cancer, and then to also show off our other two platforms, which is the DaVinci XI robot and then our Mako joint robot,” said Dr. Scott Daugherty, colon and rectal surgeon at Baton Rouge General.

Daugherty said surgeons can use the DaVinci machine for many general types of surgery. It also specializes in cardiothoracic, oncology, gynecology, and more.

The robots translate the surgeon’s hand movements with smaller precise movements inside the patient’s body.

“So, we do large surgeries, big surgeries with smaller incisions, and with having these smaller incisions, patients have less pain,” added Daugherty.

Less pain means less medicine, allowing you to leave the hospital quicker. And with fewer incisions - faster recover times at home as well.

“We have this technology here in Baton Rouge, and these are big surgeries but cases that are being done right here in Baton Rouge. Oftentimes, people think about going elsewhere to get surgeries, and I really think they should consider staying home,” explained Daugherty.

BRG has four DaVinci robots. In the last year alone, the hospital has seen a 70% increase in robot-assisted surgeries.

