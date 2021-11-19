Ask the Expert
LSU men's basketball beats McNeese, 85-46

LSU men’s basketball beats McNeese, 85-46.
LSU men’s basketball beats McNeese, 85-46.(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball (4-0) team cruised to an 85-46 victory over McNeese (1-3) on Thursday, Nov. 18.

The Tigers were able to hold the Cowboys to just 29% shooting from the field and 15% from the three. They also forced 27 turnovers which resulted in 33 points.

Forward Tari Eason led LSU with another double-double, posting 19 points and 14 rebounds as well as three blocks. Forward Darius Days added 14 points and ten boards, and guard Eric Gaines had ten points and six assists to go with two steals.

Next up for the Tigers will be the Belmont Bruins on Monday, Nov. 22 in the PMAC. Tipoff is set to begin at 7 p.m.

