Kamara will miss Sunday's game against the Eagles.(STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER | Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints running back Alvin Kamara will miss Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Kamara practiced on Wednesday but missed the last two days of workouts.

Also out for Sunday: Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Malcolm Roach (knee), Ty Montgomery (hand) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle).

Taysom Hill is questionable for Sunday’s game with a foot injury.

Saints and Eagles meet up at 12 p.m. on Sunday. You can watch the game on FOX 8.

