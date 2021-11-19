Judge in Jermaine Miles molestation case drastically cut bond, records show

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish man accused of child molestation had his bond drastically reduced amid claims his diabetes could not be properly controlled behind bars, records show.

23rd Judicial District Court Judge Alvin Turner, Jr. cut the man’s bond from $1 million to just $50,000 and ordered his immediate release, records show.

The accused, 41-year-old Jermaine A. Miles of Geismar, caused an uproar when he appeared at a youth basketball event in Gonzales last weekend. District Attorney Rick Babin, who is prosecuting the case, said Friday November 19 that his office is still investigating whether Miles violated any terms of his bond conditions by appearing at the event which placed him around children.

When Miles was booked into the Ascension Parish jail on November 21, 2019 on five counts of molestation of a child, Judge Jessie LeBlanc set his bond at $1 million, records show. At the time of his arrest, investigators said at least three juveniles had accused Miles of molesting them.

Miles’ attorney, Corey Orgeron, later filed a motion saying Miles had been hospitalized three times while in parish prison due to his diabetes medicine not being administered properly. Orgeron told the court that the family of Miles was “concerned due to the inability of the Parish Jail’s medical staff to properly manage defendant’s blood sugar” that he “risks death while awaiting trial,” the bond reduction motion said.

District Judge Alvin Turner was assigned to hear the motion for the reduced bond. After agreeing to the reduction, Turner also took the rare step of ordering his immediate release and allowing Miles 48 hours to return to parish prison to pay the $50,000 bond, a transcript of the court hearing shows. He was released from jail three hours later after serving less than a month in jail.

