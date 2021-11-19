Ask the Expert
Iberville Council gives green light for Bayou Manchac project with East Baton Rouge

By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Council officially passed a cooperative agreement with East Baton Rouge Parish, to de-snag Bayou Manchac.

The council approved the resolution at their meeting on Tuesday, November 16, allowing the two parishes to work together on the project.

“It think it’s going to give us an opportunity to give us some flood relief for the people around St. Gabriel. I don’t think it’s going to fix the whole problem, but it’s a start,” said Matthew Jewell, Iberville Parish Council Chairman.

A similar agreement has already been made between Ascension and Baton Rouge.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Iberville Parish President Mitchell Ourso proposed a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement back in October, to clear and snag Bayou Manchac from Highway 30 to the Alligator Bayou Flood Control Gate.

RELATED: Drainage projects look to ease flood concerns in parts of Iberville Parish

Back in June, the Iberville Parish Council voted unanimously on a 12-month moratorium on new development in the unincorporated portion of the parish east of the Mississippi River.

RELATED: Iberville Parish Council approves temporary moratorium on development in part of parish

The ordinance, ‘establishes a temporary moratorium on the acceptance and processing of subdivision plats and site development plans for land within that unincorporated portion of Iberville Parish located east of the Mississippi River to provide for the safety of life and property and general welfare of the citizens.’

“We doing some studies, and we’re going to do this de-snagging. And hopefully between all of that, we can open it back up and let them build,” said Jewell.

East Baton Rouge and Iberville Parish officials could meet sometime in December, to work out all the details for the Bayou Manchac Project.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

