Crime Victims Reparations Program helping families amid record-breaking deadly year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s only been a month since gunshots snatched Shayla James from her family.

“It’s hard, but day by day through prayer and support, we’re managing. Just coping in the best way possible,” said Shondrika James.

James, a 19-year-old Southern University student, was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Oct. 19.

Her boyfriend, Kenyon Walker, stands accused of her death.

“Holidays coming up, her birthday is this Sunday, but we’ll get through it,” said James.

Shondrika James, Shayla’s mother, says she’s faced not only the emotional pain of burying a child but also the financial burden that comes with it.

However, that is where the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office can help.

“There are people out there that I won’t say have been in your shoes but can help you throughout your process,” said James.

EBRSO has a resource called the Crime Victims Reparations Program.

This program helps innocent victims of crime and their families with out-of-pocket crime-related expenses like funeral costs, medical bills, lost wages, temporary housing, and much more.

They reached out to Shondrika after Shayla was killed, and helped her bury her daughter, and covered therapy costs.

“It’s been a year unlike anything I’ve seen before, and it’s not slowing down,” said James.

Jane Wood is the coordinator of Crime Victim Services.

She says the program uses federal dollars to help people with these expenses. Last year alone, they gave out hundreds of thousands of dollars to people in East Baton Rouge Parish. This year, they’ve given out more.

“What came out from this office was close to $600,000 last year and we’ll probably exceed it,” said Wood.

You must fill out paperwork and you must qualify before you can get any money.

Wood says they can help families in a lot of ways. Here’s one example.

“If the head of the family was murdered and he was working, he leaves behind a wife, three kids, or whatever, we can assist in the loss of support of up to $10,000,” said Wood.

James says the program has helped, and with Shayla’s birthday coming up on Sunday, Nov. 21, she says she will continue to honor her memory by keeping her family close.

“For a minute I had to keep reiterating that I love them because we’re not promised tomorrow. Anything can happen,” said James.

To apply for the Crime Victims Reparations Program, you can call 225-239-7850 to schedule an appointment.

