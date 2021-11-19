Ask the Expert
Businesses in Denham Springs Antique Village hoping for increase in foot traffic during holidays

By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a lot of uncertainty last year during the holiday season because of COVID-19, a lot of your favorite traditions are finally back this year.

That includes the annual ‘Christmas in the Village’ in Denham Springs.

And local businesses in the Antique Village are excited about the holiday foot traffic.

“Missing it during COVID, people were excited to get back. And I think this time we’re going to see some record-breaking crowds,” said Gerard Landry, Denham Springs Mayor.

Mayor Landry says Christmas in the Village all started back in 2015.

“Come listen to the Christmas carols being sung, come look at the storefronts and how they’ve decorated, and just being able to suck up Christmas and what it’s all about because it is very important,” said Mayor Landry.

It’s not only a special time for Livingston Parish residents but especially for businesses at the little shops in the Antique Village.

“We’ve been noticing within the last two weeks, week and a half, two weeks, the business has really started to pick up. People are starting to come in from out of the state, out of the country,” said Douglas Ennis.

Douglas Ennis is the artist and co-owner of Bayou’s Best Restoration & Antiques in Denham Springs.

“What I try not to do, is take away the shape that God created on this piece.”

He’s some new sinker cypress products ready for the influx of eager holiday shoppers. Like bowls, centerpieces, charcuterie boards, and wall decorations.

“You know it’s an event, after the event, after event in the Village, and people just flock to it,” said Ennis.

All of the Christmas fun kicks off on Black Friday, with the Lighting of Old City Hall at 6 p.m.

