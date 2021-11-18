Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

YMCA to help distribute fresh produce to families in need

YMCA to help distribute fresh produce to families in need
YMCA to help distribute fresh produce to families in need(Pixabay)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The YMCA has partnered with the Executive Center, Top Box Foods, and Albertsons to help distribute produce to families in need in Baton Rouge.

A drive-thru distribution will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 11:00 a.m and take place at A. C. Lewis YMCA, 350 South Foster Drive.

One box will be provided per car.

The YMCA hopes this event will help serve underserved and isolated communities in the Baton Rouge area.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning

Latest News

This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius...
EXPLAINER: Julius Jones' execution is stopped, with clemency
Charles Johnson Jr.
Police search for man accused of shooting at people during argument
A 17-year-old has died following a shooting on Alvin Dark Avenue Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
2 suspects in custody in shooting that killed teen on Alvin Dark
Two teens arrested in connection in shooting on Alvin Dark
Two arrested in connection in shooting on Alvin Dark