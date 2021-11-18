YMCA to help distribute fresh produce to families in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The YMCA has partnered with the Executive Center, Top Box Foods, and Albertsons to help distribute produce to families in need in Baton Rouge.

A drive-thru distribution will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 11:00 a.m and take place at A. C. Lewis YMCA, 350 South Foster Drive.

One box will be provided per car.

The YMCA hopes this event will help serve underserved and isolated communities in the Baton Rouge area.

