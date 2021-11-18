Woman, 69, stabbed to death in Baltimore church

BALTIMORE (WJZ) - A 69-year-old woman was found murdered inside a Baltimore church. There is a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Evelyn Player, a 69-year-old mother and grandmother, showed up to Southern Baptist Church in Baltimore around 6 a.m. Tuesday to open the doors for contractors. Less than an hour later, someone found her stabbed to death in a bathroom.

“What got so bad that you had to go that far, to do something that evil? Pure evil,” a resident said.

Evelyn Player, a 69-year-old mother and grandmother, was found murdered in the church she attended for 40 to 50 years. (Source: Family photos, WJZ via CNN)

Police say they don’t have a suspect as of Tuesday night. They’re speaking with community members and checking out surveillance video.

“We are going to find who killed this woman. We are going to go out and make sure that we hold that person accountable. That’s what we’re focused on,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Pastor Donte Hickman says Player had been a member of the church for 40 to 50 years and served to the very end.

“On that particular day, she got here earlier than she would normally come, before the male sextons got here, perhaps to pray. And to have her life taken from her like that, in the church and in the community that we love, is really heartbreaking,” he said.

On Facebook, Player’s daughter shared a final text her mom sent around the same time she was expected at the church. It told her to have a great day and that she loved her.

“My heart is broken into a million pieces,” wrote Player’s daughter in the Facebook post. “Mommy, I will miss the priceless moments we shared. I thought we had more time to create memories.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced a $100,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. He also ordered an “all hands on deck” effort from other state police agencies to help with the investigation.

Baltimore reached a grim milestone Wednesday evening as the city recorded its 300th homicide for the year. This is the seventh consecutive year the city has had over 300 homicide victims.

Copyright 2021 WJZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.