Tangipahoa Parish Public Schools virtual on Friday due to staff absences and shortages

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tangipahoa Parish Public Schools will have a full virtual day for learning on Friday, November 19, 2021.

The following is a statement from the Tangipahoa Parish School System:

Due to a high number of employee requests for leave—compounded with projected absences and a shortage of substitutes to cover classes and other staff duties.

All employees will report to work and teachers will provide students with the necessary assignments to complete virtually on Friday.

The board and administration are committed to seeking a board policy adjustment regarding employee leave before major holidays or other corrective actions to keep this from happening again in the future.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause families. Our number one priority is always student safety and we feel that the shortages in school staff put our students at risk on campus. We wish all of our families a safe and happy holiday. Students return to campus on Monday, November 29, 2021.

