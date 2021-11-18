SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Denham Springs RB Ray McKneely

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Denham Springs running back Ray McKneely turned in a performance that helped the Yellowjackets upset Central in the first round of the playoffs.

McKneely stands at just 5-foot-10 and weighs 170 pounds but head coach Brett Beard said he packs a mighty punch in that little package and the Central defense received a knockout blow on Friday, Nov. 12.

McKneely ran for 241 yards on 27 carries and scored four touchdowns, as the Yellowjackets completed a dominant, upset over the Wildcats.

McKneely had been getting some reps as a wildcat quarterback but once he went back to his natural position, coaches noticed a shift in his body language and it showed, especially on a 56-yard touchdown run.

