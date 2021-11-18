Ask the Expert
Shocker star’s selfless postgame service inspires staff, fans, fellow students

Shocker junior Dexter Dennis drives to the bucket during an 81-43 win over Newman Wednesday,...
Shocker junior Dexter Dennis drives to the bucket during an 81-43 win over Newman Wednesday, December 30, 2020.(Shocker Athletics)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State University men’s basketball team played well enough Tuesday night to get a double-digit win at home against an opponent it was expected to beat. The Shockers put together a strong defensive performance, led by junior guard Dexter Dennis who also chipped in 13 points offensively. While defeating Tarleton State was important for the Shockers heading into a tournament in Las Vegas, Dennis’ contribution after the game is what had many talking, even though the soft-spoken athlete didn’t want the attention.

About 30 minutes after the final buzzer sounded in Wichita State’s 65-51 win, Dennis was in the stands, picking up trash. Nobody asked him to do it.

“It’s insane that someone who just played the game helps clean up the stadium,” said fellow WSU student athlete Max Wojciechowski who competes on the Shocker men’s golf team.

Some fans said they’re even bigger fans of Dennis for staying late Tuesday to help staff members clean up inside Koch Arena. Wichita State University Facilities Director David Gomez said it can take up to three hours after every game to clean the arena and to see a student athlete stepping up to help with that job is inspiring.

“We have several folks who have been here for decades and I know for some of them, that’s probably the first time they’ve seen something like that happen,” Gomez said. “And I just, from our custodial staff, out to him, we just want to say thank you for leading and showing us that there are still folks out there who recognize the hard work that’s done around here.”

Not wanting the publicity, Dennis declined doing an interview, but did send a tweet Tuesday night when people began sharing video of him in the stands after the game.

“Didn’t do it for attention,” Dennis wrote. “Just gives me perspective on life. It could always be worse.”

Dennis played 30 minutes Tuesday night, hitting three of four shots from the field. He also moved into the top 10 all time for career three pointers in Shocker history. Instead of leaving to celebrate, he stayed inside the arena to help some of those who support him the most.

