Public Service Commission works to keep customers’ energy prices down

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The heavy cost of repairs in damages to the states power grid has left energy companies with their hands tied. Dr. Craig Greene, who chairs the public service commission says it’s a problem we need to solve quickly.

“The storms going to cost around probably 4 to 4.5 billion if you go back to two and a half years,” said Greene.

To avoid the average customer having their monthly bill significantly raised to cover the cost, the commission is currently asking the federal government to step in and help foot the bill. If they decline to help, there’s a backup plan.

“The way that gets paid for is through securitization, like a bond, instead of just letting the companies earn their return. And so, we approved that that can go into the bond mechanism now. which makes the carrying cost for the ratepayer a lot less,” Greene explained.

Right now, the price hikes in your monthly bills are not so much from the storm, but because the price of fuel to heat and cool your homes has gone up by a lot.

“If you look at the price of natural gas, even the price of oil is really high. So, a lot of those are fuel costs and the weather. If you have a cold winter and a hot summer those two factors can sometimes cause bills to increase 3-5x,” Greene continued.

The commission, today, also said it’s currently taking bids from engineering firms to make our states power grid more reliable, durable, and sustainable for the next hard-hitting storm.

“They say okay based on the weather patterns here, the terrain, where’s underground important, concrete polls, metal polls, what’s the best structural grid look like moving forward for Louisiana in an affordable fashion,” said Greene.

They’ve put in their request for that federal aid, but it might take some time before they get a response. Until then, they will keep their focus on deciding who to hire to make those changes to the grid that we need.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.