ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - Power has been restored at Dutchtown Primary, Dutchtown Middle, and Dutchtown High School campuses, school officials announced Thursday morning after reports of an outage.

UPDATE:

We are happy to report power has been restored to Dutchtown Primary, Dutchtown Middle, and Dutchtown High School campuses. Please know, it may take a little while for phones and Internet to come back up, but we expect a normal rest of the school day. — Ascension Schools (@APSB_official) November 18, 2021

According to Ascension Public Schools, officials are expecting a normal school day to resume.

