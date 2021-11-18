Ask the Expert
Police search for man accused of shooting at people during argument

Charles Johnson Jr.
Charles Johnson Jr.(Gonzales Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of shooting at two people, hitting one of them, in Gonzales in April.

The Gonzales Police Department said Charles Johnson Jr., 20, is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Investigators said he shot at two people on South Burnside Avenue in Gonzales around 9:30 p.m. on April 6, 2021, as a result of an argument. They added one person was hit by gunfire but the injuries were not life-threatening.

He is 5-foot-8 and weighs 162 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, submit a tip anonymously from its website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 App.

**Remember, you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers reward but you must call Crime Stoppers**

