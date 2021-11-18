New voluntary buyout program for flood-prone properties starting in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Flooding is a constant worry for many people after what happened in 2016, and Denham Springs was one of the hardest-hit areas but city officials are hopeful they’ve maybe found a small solution.

The voluntary Spring Park Buyout Program hopes to reduce the impacts of flooding in the lowest-lying area of the city and return the area to its natural floodplain.

“It’s a win-win for everybody,” said Mayor Gerard Landry.

Denham Springs city officials are offering homeowners in one flood-prone neighborhood a new path forward.

“This gives them an opportunity to cash out. All he’s got to move is to an area that doesn’t flood. It’s that simple,” added Landry.

The state has awarded Denham Springs $10 million through the Louisiana Watershed Initiative for a voluntary buyout program.

City officials selected the Spring Park neighborhood for the voluntary program, which has already been successful in a part of Lake Charles.

“Maybe they couldn’t afford to move because they couldn’t sell their house. Maybe it’s a blighted piece of property that hasn’t been prepared,” explained Landry.

The Office of Community Development could even offer market value up to $250,000 for homes or vacant lots. The program also offers an incentive award as well.

Could this area potentially help the whole city with its flood issue?

“It could,” said Rick Foster, a building official for Denham Springs.

Foster added the goal is to get the entire area back to its natural floodplain and reduce future flood risks.

“Water can come in, flow overtop of them, go back out, not an issue. It’s never going to hurt anybody and it’s never going to put anybody in harm’s way,” noted Foster.

The city would also like to create walking paths, bike trails, and more in this area. And if residents want to stay put, that’s fine, too.

“So, we’ve got all this money and if we can do some of these improvements and do it in a way that considers some of the other communities around us, maybe we’ll be able to manage stormwater a little bit better. That’s the plan and that’s the thought,” stated Foster.

City officials are hopeful to start demolitions in November 2022. The goal to complete the program is in June of 2023.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.