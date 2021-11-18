Morning showers, then turning breezy and cooler

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered showers and perhaps a few t-storms will be possible through the morning hours in advance of a cold front. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 70s for most by late morning before the front arrives.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 18 (WAFB)

Once it moves through metro Baton Rouge around lunchtime, look for rain chances to diminish and falling temperatures through the afternoon. In fact, some areas may fall into the 50s by late afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 18 (WAFB)

Headed into tonight, the big question centers around how quickly clouds will clear. A nearly total lunar eclipse will be visible if clouds allow, with the moon being 97% obscured by Earth’s shadow just after 3 a.m. Friday. We’ll keep a close eye on the clouds because it may end up being a close call.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 18 (111821_forecast_wafb)

Otherwise, much cooler weather settles in for Friday, with lows in the low 40s and highs only in the mid 60s, even with plenty of sunshine.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 18 (WAFB)

Lows are forecast to reach the upper 30s by Saturday, but afternoon temps will rebound into the low 70s under sunny skies. The forecast looks good for the UL-Monroe – LSU game in Tiger Stadium, but plan on bringing a jacket.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 18 (WAFB)

Clouds make a quick return on Sunday in advance of our next cold front. We should largely make it through the daylight hours dry, but scattered showers will be possible from Sunday night into Monday morning as the front moves through. In its wake, another shot of cool air settles in for the first part of the week.

Looking ahead, it still looks as though rain may return late in the week, but models have trended slightly slower on the arrival, potentially sparing a good chunk of our Thanksgiving Day. We do expect scattered rains though by late Thursday and continuing into at least a part of Black Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 18 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.