Man arrested on drug charges, according to BRPD

Eddie Turner, 41
Eddie Turner, 41
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested a man on drug charges, according to police.

Officials report BRPD arrested Eddie Turner, 41, after executing a search warrant in the 9400 block of Avis Ave. Nov. 17.

According to a spokesman with BRPD, police confiscated drugs, a large sum of money and multiple guns.

Officials with BRPD report Eddie Turner, 41 was arrested after authorities executed a search...
Officials with BRPD report Eddie Turner, 41 was arrested after authorities executed a search warrant.

Police say Turner was currently out on bond for a homicide and possession with intent to distribute sch II charge.

Turner was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of possession with intent to distribute sch I, possession with intent to distribute II, possession with intent to distribute sch III and possession of firearm with CDS.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

