Man arrested on drug charges, according to BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested a man on drug charges, according to police.

Officials report BRPD arrested Eddie Turner, 41, after executing a search warrant in the 9400 block of Avis Ave. Nov. 17.

According to a spokesman with BRPD, police confiscated drugs, a large sum of money and multiple guns.

Police say Turner was currently out on bond for a homicide and possession with intent to distribute sch II charge.

Turner was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of possession with intent to distribute sch I, possession with intent to distribute II, possession with intent to distribute sch III and possession of firearm with CDS.

