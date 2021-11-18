LDH to hold family-friendly vaccination event at Quarters Sunday
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents will have the chance to get their children vaccinated during a family-friendly vaccine clinic happening Sunday, November 21.
The free vaccination event will take place at Quarters-Endless Entertainment located at 4530 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. from noon until 4 p.m.
Registration is required to attend.
According to organizers, Shot for $100 Visa debit cards will be given out to those getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Adults and kids ages 5-17 are welcome to attend.
Attendees can expect a live band, a photo booth, free food, door prizes, free game play plus more.
