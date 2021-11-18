LDH to hold family-friendly vaccination event at Quarters Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents will have the chance to get their children vaccinated during a family-friendly vaccine clinic happening Sunday, November 21.

The free vaccination event will take place at Quarters-Endless Entertainment located at 4530 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. from noon until 4 p.m.

Who says getting your #COVIDVaccine can't be fun? Get yours this Sunday at our family-friendly vaccination event, ages 5-17 welcome!



📅Sunday, 11/21

⏰ 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

🗺️ Quarters: 4530 Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge

💻Register: https://t.co/jZkmt2CrbL pic.twitter.com/ZyXihwfvdJ — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) November 17, 2021

Registration is required to attend.

According to organizers, Shot for $100 Visa debit cards will be given out to those getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Adults and kids ages 5-17 are welcome to attend.

Attendees can expect a live band, a photo booth, free food, door prizes, free game play plus more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.