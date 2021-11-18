Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Juneteenth now an official holiday in Iberville Parish

Juneteenth now an official holiday in Iberville Parish
Juneteenth now an official holiday in Iberville Parish(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Juneteenth is now an official holiday in Iberville Parish.

The Parish Council unanimously approved the decision at their meeting Tuesday night, Nov. 16.

The holiday will be added to the official parish calendar in 2022, similar to what was passed by the State Legislature earlier this year.

Back in June, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill into law, recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday in Louisiana, after it passed unanimously in both the House and Senate during the 2021 Legislative Session.

Juneteenth will take place on Sunday, June 19, 2022, but the public holiday date will be on Friday, June 17.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning

Latest News

The loss of more bus drivers means the Essex Westford School District will start canceling...
Tangipahoa Parish Public Schools virtual on Friday due to staff absences and shortages
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 18
Morning showers, then turning breezy and cooler
Hammond Eastside Magnet School is on lockdown
Hammond Eastside Magnet School on lockdown lifted after report of man with a gun
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Defense attorneys rest in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death