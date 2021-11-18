Juneteenth now an official holiday in Iberville Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Juneteenth is now an official holiday in Iberville Parish.

The Parish Council unanimously approved the decision at their meeting Tuesday night, Nov. 16.

The holiday will be added to the official parish calendar in 2022, similar to what was passed by the State Legislature earlier this year.

Back in June, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill into law, recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday in Louisiana, after it passed unanimously in both the House and Senate during the 2021 Legislative Session.

Juneteenth will take place on Sunday, June 19, 2022, but the public holiday date will be on Friday, June 17.

