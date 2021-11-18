Ask the Expert
IPSO investigates deadly shooting in Plaquemine

Homicide investigation happening in Plaquemine
Homicide investigation happening in Plaquemine(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after a shooting in Plaquemine on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Deputies identified the victim as Shelby Williams, 37.

They added they were called out to the corner of Barrow Street and Dennis Street for a reported shooting and found Williams with a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

The victim Shelby Williams.
The victim Shelby Williams.(Authorities)

Williams was taken to the Ochsner emergency clinic in Plaquemine and later airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Major Ronnie Hebert at 225-687-3553.

