Hammond Eastside Magnet School on lockdown lifted after report of man with a gun
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hammond Eastside Magnet School was on a temporary lockdown Thursday afternoon.
Tangipahoa Parish deputies were on the scene after the report of a man in possession of a gun walking in the parking lot.
The school system says the lockdown was a precaution. Carpool and bus dismissal were be held up until the campus is cleared by deputies.
