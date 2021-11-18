Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Hammond Eastside Magnet School on lockdown lifted after report of man with a gun

Hammond Eastside Magnet School is on lockdown
Hammond Eastside Magnet School is on lockdown(Tangi Schools)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hammond Eastside Magnet School was on a temporary lockdown Thursday afternoon.

There was a report of a white male in possession of a gun walking in the parking lot. Sherriff's deputies are on campus...

Posted by Hammond Eastside Magnet School on Thursday, November 18, 2021

Tangipahoa Parish deputies were on the scene after the report of a man in possession of a gun walking in the parking lot.

The school system says the lockdown was a precaution. Carpool and bus dismissal were be held up until the campus is cleared by deputies.

Update on our lockdown: Law enforcement has deemed it safe to begin dismissal, but it will be a modified release. We are...

Posted by Hammond Eastside Magnet School on Thursday, November 18, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 18
Morning showers, then turning breezy and cooler
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Defense attorneys rest in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Homicide investigation happening in Plaquemine
IPSO investigates deadly shooting in Plaquemine
This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius...
Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones’ life