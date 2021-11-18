Ask the Expert
Florida Gov DeSantis signs bill limiting vaccine mandates

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. DeSantis signed a bill that protects employees and their families from coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Private businesses in Florida will be forced to let workers opt out of coronavirus vaccine mandates after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping legislative package to combat federal requirements.

DeSantis, a Republican, signed the bills into law Thursday at a car dealership in the Tampa suburb of Brandon, embracing a coded stand-in for swearing at President Joe Biden that has become popular in right-wing circles.

The new law prevents businesses from having vaccine mandates unless they allow workers to opt out for medical reasons, religious beliefs, immunity based on a previous infection, regular testing or an agreement to wear protective gear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

