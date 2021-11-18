Elderly man shot with own gun by intruder in St. Helena Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting of an elderly man who was shot at his home with his own gun by an intruder.

According to a spokesman with the St Helena Sheriff’s Office, a 72-year-old man was shot inside his home on November 18, just after 12:00 P.M.

SHPSO officials says the man was shot with his own gun by an intruder.

Deputies are investigating if it was a home invasion or a burglary.

The man was alert when he was transported to the hospital.

If you know anything about the case, you are asked to call the St. Helena Sheriff’s Office at (225) 222-4413.

