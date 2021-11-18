Baton Rouge OMV closes temporarily due to COVID precautions

Information provided by Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Due to precautions related to COVID-19, the Baton Rouge OMV location will remain closed until further notice.

Customers who have appointments booked during the closure must reschedule online at www.expresslane.org.

Customers can also visit www.expresslane.org to view a complete list of online services, open OMV locations, and Public Tag Agents.

Additionally, customers can utilize the LA Wallet app for driver’s license renewals and duplicate requests.

The Office of Motor Vehicles continues to work closely with state officials to ensure public safety remains a top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency appreciates the public’s cooperation and understanding during this time. Louisiana residents are encouraged to refer to the OMV website and social media pages for additional updates and announcements.

