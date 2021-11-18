Ascension Parish schools seek more teachers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The number of students in classrooms is getting bigger as there are fewer people going into the education field.

Some school leaders say that affects kids’ learning.

Teachers in Ascension Parish can see the success of their students on a daily basis.

“Our goal every day is to see before a kid leaves a class that mastery learning, of course when you have that increase in class size because of the shortage it’s not as immediate as you would want it to be.”

but fewer teachers means more kids in each classroom ...which ultimately impacts how the kids are learning,” Monica Hills, principal at Central Middle School said.

“It’s hard, especially when you’re getting into more specialized areas where you need teachers, math, science, and then, of course, our high schools they have those specialized content areas they need people with those with that expertise,” Hills said.

Gonzales Central Middle School Principal Monica Hills said they’ve never had to look for this many teachers before.

“This is my 25th year and this is probably the most impactful it has been when we’re thinking about our students and our caseloads for teachers,” Hills said.

Ascension Parish schools superintendent David Alexander says they are helping teachers with their bigger workload by providing them more support.

“We want to continue learning how to help a new teacher come in and not only get good at their craft but also to cope with the demands of teaching- student behavior, satisfying parents, doing all the things that we’re expected to do in the classroom and do it well,” Alexander said.

They’re also supporting teachers with paraprofessionals and other certified people-- like coaches and librarians-- in classrooms.

But Alexander says they need a long-term solution... encouraging young adults to go into education.

“If you like to see the success of others, if you like to be in an environment where you’re rallying around seeing people overcome things that children come and the lightbulbs come on and them coming back to you years later, remembered your classroom, there are so many rewards to this profession,” Alexander said.

