Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Arrested in Okla. is Louisiana father who’s accused of killing daughter’s estranged boyfriend

Deadly shooting occurred as woman, slain man were arguing over child custody
CAPTION: James Stubblefield, 55, faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the...
CAPTION: James Stubblefield, 55, faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamar Alexander Norris, of Shreveport, on Nov. 16, 2021. Stubblefield is being held in the Carter County Detention Center in Ardmore, Okla., while awaiting extradition back to Louisiana.(Source: Carter County, Okla., Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The man suspected of killing his daughter’s estranged boyfriend during a domestic dispute in Shreveport earlier this week has been arrested in Ardmore, Okla.

James Stubblefield is awaiting extradition to Caddo Parish, where the 55-year-old faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamar Alexander Norris, Shreveport police Sgt. Angie Willhite said.

Stubblefield was taken into custody Wednesday, Nov. 17 by Ardmore police and members of a U.S. Marshals Service violent offenders task force. He remains in the Carter County, Okla., Detention Center, the lockup in Ardmore where he was booked at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday.

Norris was shot at least twice in his upper body about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 and died less than a half hour later at a Shreveport hospital.

The homicide occurred at Cooper Road Plaza Apartments (formerly Peachtree Apartments) on Peach Street near Knox and Hill streets.

Preliminary investigation shows that Norris and his estranged girlfriend, who is Stubblefield’s daughter, were arguing over child custody.

Detectives learned that Stubblefield produced a handgun at some point during that argument and allegedly shot Norris, Willhite said.

Shreveport police Sgt. Angie Willhite said.

Stubblefield was taken into custody Wednesday, Nov. 17 by Ardmore police and members of a U.S. Marshals Service violent offenders task force. He remains in the Carter County, Okla., Detention Center, the lockup where he was booked at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning

Latest News

Hammond Eastside Magnet School is on lockdown
Hammond Eastside Magnet School on lockdown, report of man with a gun
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Defense attorneys rest in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Homicide investigation happening in Plaquemine
IPSO investigates deadly shooting in Plaquemine
This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius...
Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones’ life
YMCA to help distribute fresh produce to families in need
YMCA to help distribute fresh produce to families in need