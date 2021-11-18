2 suspects in custody in shooting that killed teen on Alvin Dark

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting that killed a 17-year-old.

According to BRPD, Cortlin Reese, 18, has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Beyond Wright 17. Reese was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charges of first degree murder.

Cortlin Reese mugshot. (EBRSO)

A 17-year-old juvenile was also arrested in connection with this investigation. The juvenile was booked in the Juvenile Detention Center.

Wright died Monday, Nov. 8 after being shot around 1:08 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7 at Tiger Plaza Apartments in the 4400 block of Alvin Dark Avenue.

A second person was also shot and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

