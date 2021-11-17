Ask the Expert
Two weeks remain to apply for Hurricane Ida assistance

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:36 AM CST
The following information is from FEMA.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Survivors of Hurricane Ida still have two weeks left to apply for individual assistance from FEMA. The final deadline to apply is Monday, Nov. 29.

FEMA assistance for individuals and families affected by Hurricane Ida can cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

The easiest way to apply for FEMA assistance is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Phone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m., seven days a week. Individuals can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply and meet with FEMA specialists in person. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit fema.gov/DRCLocator.

Nov. 29 is also the final deadline to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loan. SBA representatives are available at disaster recovery centers. Businesses and residents can also visit sba.gov/disaster-assistance, call SBA’s customer service center at 800-659-2955 (TTY) 800-877-8339, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for information or to apply.

Anyone requiring a reasonable accommodation (ASL interpreting, Braille, Large print, etc.) may call 800-621-3362 to request assistance in advance or ask the recovery staff at the center for assistance. All DRC centers follow COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required for all visitors, employees and volunteers.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

