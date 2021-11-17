Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Traveling for Thanksgiving will cost more this year

By CNN
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gas, rental cars and hotels are all more expensive just as more Americans get ready to travel to their Thanksgiving destinations.

Also, brace yourself for possible pre-pandemic holiday highway congestion.

“You’re gonna be sitting in that old-fashioned traffic again,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said.

With inflation, supply shortages and massive demand as more families gather in person, experts warn that traveling to your destination will cost you more patience and more money.

“As we’ve always discovered, no matter how much gasoline prices are, people are still going to take that trip. They’ll just budget along the way,” Gross said.

The national average of gas is $3.41 per gallon.

According to AAA, that is $1 higher than last holiday season.

If you are renting a car, recent data from the Department of Labor shows rental car prices increased 42% this year.

There is no relief if you are flying to your destination, either.

From staffing shortages to possible flight cancellations, airlines are expecting challenges during the busiest travel season of the year.

“We’re seeing a lot of scrambling by the airlines and it is going to continue heading into the holiday season,” Willis Orlando, senior product operations specialist at Scott’s Cheap Flights, said.

Hotel rates are also up.

According to AAA, mid-range hotel rates increased about 39%.

Experts say that while you may not be able to avoid the higher prices on your road trip, a bit of flexibility can save you a lot of time.

“Leave early. If you can leave Wednesday before noon, that’s great,” Gross said.

According to AAA, more than 53.4 million Americans are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, that is up 13% compared to last year.

About 90% of those travelers are expected to drive.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning

Latest News

Louisiana State Police at GSU, Nov. 17, 2021.
GSU campus given all-clear, person of interest in custody
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
House censures Rep. Gosar for violent video in rare rebuke
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video; Jurors excused for the day
(Source: WAFB)
EBRPSS announces changes to mask guidelines for 2022 spring semester