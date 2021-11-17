Traffic stop in Iberville Parish results in arrests on drug, weapons charges

Information provided by Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office:

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. - A lengthy joint investigation by the Iberville Parish Narcotic Division, Baton Rouge Police Narcotic Division, and Ascension Parish Narcotic Division resulted in the arrest of two individuals and a summons being issued to a third person.

The Iberville Parish Narcotic Division performed a traffic stop on Justin LeBlanc of Belle Rose, along with his passenger Malcolm Oliver of St. Gabriel. The traffic stop resulted in a search warrant being executed at the residence of Malcolm Oliver and Rocquell Tillman located in St. Gabriel and ultimately the arrest of Oliver and Tillman.

Agents seized approximately 3 pounds of high-grade marijuana along with approximately 16 grams of crack cocaine and oxycodone pills. Agents also located and seized a .380 caliber pistol, .38 caliber pistol, .223 caliber rifle, 5.5x28 caliber pistol, and two 9mm caliber pistols, and an assortment of ammunition.

Malcolm Oliver (Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

Oliver was arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on the following charges:

2cts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics

possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics

possession of a firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance

possession of a firearm by convicted felon

Rocquell Tillman (Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

Tillman was arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on the following charges:

2cts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics

possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics

possession of a firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance

Justin LeBlanc was issued traffic citations and a summons for simple possession of marijuana and released.

