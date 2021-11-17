Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Traffic stop in Iberville Parish results in arrests on drug, weapons charges

Investigators said they seized about 3 lbs. of high-grade marijuana, about 16 grams of crack...
Investigators said they seized about 3 lbs. of high-grade marijuana, about 16 grams of crack cocaine, oxycodone pills, a .380 caliber pistol, a .38 caliber pistol, a .223 caliber rifle, a 5.5x28 caliber pistol, two 9mm caliber pistols, and an assortment of ammunition.(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Information provided by Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office:

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. - A lengthy joint investigation by the Iberville Parish Narcotic Division, Baton Rouge Police Narcotic Division, and Ascension Parish Narcotic Division resulted in the arrest of two individuals and a summons being issued to a third person.

The Iberville Parish Narcotic Division performed a traffic stop on Justin LeBlanc of Belle Rose, along with his passenger Malcolm Oliver of St. Gabriel. The traffic stop resulted in a search warrant being executed at the residence of Malcolm Oliver and Rocquell Tillman located in St. Gabriel and ultimately the arrest of Oliver and Tillman.

Agents seized approximately 3 pounds of high-grade marijuana along with approximately 16 grams of crack cocaine and oxycodone pills. Agents also located and seized a .380 caliber pistol, .38 caliber pistol, .223 caliber rifle, 5.5x28 caliber pistol, and two 9mm caliber pistols, and an assortment of ammunition.

Malcolm Oliver
Malcolm Oliver(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

Oliver was arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on the following charges:

  • 2cts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics
  • possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics
  • possession of a firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance
  • possession of a firearm by convicted felon
Rocquell Tillman
Rocquell Tillman(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

Tillman was arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on the following charges:

  • 2cts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics
  • possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics
  • possession of a firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance

Justin LeBlanc was issued traffic citations and a summons for simple possession of marijuana and released.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning

Latest News

LDH recommends COVID-19 boosters for everyone 18 and older ahead of holiday season
Vaccine
OSHA says it will temporarily not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandate
WAFB file photo
EBR Parish says crews will make final pass for Hurricane Ida debris on Nov. 21
Last day for Ida storm debris pickup in EBR Parish is Nov. 21
Last day for Ida storm debris pickup in EBR Parish is Nov. 21