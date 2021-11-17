Ask the Expert
Temperature roller coaster ahead

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A series of cold fronts set to impact the Baton Rouge area over the next 10 days will cause a temperature roller coaster. As soon as temperatures cool down, a brief warm up begins before the next cold front arrives.

Highest temperatures over the next 10 days
Highest temperatures over the next 10 days(WAFB)
Lowest temperatures over the next 10 days
Lowest temperatures over the next 10 days(WAFB)

Our next cold front is set to arrive around lunchtime Thursday. Expect highs to reach near 80° on Wednesday. Rain chances remain slight with spotty showers Wednesday and scattered showers Thursday morning.

Pinpoint forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
Pinpoint forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021(WAFB)

The cool down takes place for the end of the week. Friday and Saturday mornings will be chilly with lows in the lower 40°s. The afternoon on both days will still feel relatively comfortable albeit a touch cool Friday thanks to breezy winds. Temperatures will see a bigger warm up Sunday, but another cold front arrives Monday morning to bring our next cool down for the middle of next week. A few showers will be possible late Sunday into early Monday.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be chilly with comfortable afternoon highs. We stay dry through Wednesday. Another cold front looks to arrive Thanksgiving Thursday into Friday. Expect mild temperatures Thursday, but we’ll be dodging a few raindrops. We’ll still be dodging raindrops for Black Friday shoppers as yet another cool down begins.

White Light Night Forecast
White Light Night Forecast(WAFB)
LSU game forecast
LSU game forecast(WAFB)

