Temperature roller coaster ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A series of cold fronts set to impact the Baton Rouge area over the next 10 days will cause a temperature roller coaster. As soon as temperatures cool down, a brief warm up begins before the next cold front arrives.

Our next cold front is set to arrive around lunchtime Thursday. Expect highs to reach near 80° on Wednesday. Rain chances remain slight with spotty showers Wednesday and scattered showers Thursday morning.

The cool down takes place for the end of the week. Friday and Saturday mornings will be chilly with lows in the lower 40°s. The afternoon on both days will still feel relatively comfortable albeit a touch cool Friday thanks to breezy winds. Temperatures will see a bigger warm up Sunday, but another cold front arrives Monday morning to bring our next cool down for the middle of next week. A few showers will be possible late Sunday into early Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be chilly with comfortable afternoon highs. We stay dry through Wednesday. Another cold front looks to arrive Thanksgiving Thursday into Friday. Expect mild temperatures Thursday, but we’ll be dodging a few raindrops. We’ll still be dodging raindrops for Black Friday shoppers as yet another cool down begins.

