Spring-like weather today, cold front arrives tomorrow

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will feel a little more like early April than mid-November as temperatures climb to near 80 degrees this afternoon. An increasing southerly flow will also transport more Gulf moisture into the area, meaning a few spotty showers will be possible. Any rain will be on the lighter side though and rain chances are only posted at 10%-20%.

Pinpoint Forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 (WAFB)

Future Radar & Clouds (HRRR model) for Wednesday afternoon. (WAFB)

Changes arrive on Thursday in association with our next cold front. The day starts out mild in the low 60s, with scattered showers and perhaps even a storm or two possible in advance of the front. Highs will climb into the low 70s by late morning before the front moves through and cooler air starts filtering in from the north. Any rain will likely end by early afternoon, with temperatures falling through the 60s and a northerly breeze making it noticeably cooler.

Friday shapes up to be a cool day in the wake of the front, with morning lows in the low 40s and highs only in the low to mid 60s. A few clouds may linger, but no rain is expected. Weather should be nice for White Night Light in Mid City, with mainly clear skies and temperatures falling from the 50s into the 40s.

White Light Night Forecast (WAFB)

Some of us could wake up to upper 30s by Saturday morning, but temperatures will rebound nicely into the afternoon, topping out in the low 70s. It stays dry for the UL-Monroe – LSU game in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night, but you’ll definitely want a jacket with temperatures falling from the mid 50s into the low 50s.

LSU game forecast (WAFB)

A few showers may return on Monday in association with another cold front. That front should result in another modest cool down for the early part of next week. Beyond that, the extended outlook points toward the potential for some unsettled weather on Thanksgiving Day and into Black Friday.

First Alert 10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

