‘So many lives are impacted by one stupid decision’ - DA charging 6 people in connection to shooting outside bar in Erwinville

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly two months after police say a man was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight outside of a bar in Erwinville, the 18th Judicial District Attorney is slapping more people with charges.

A total of 6 people are now behind bars, in connection with that deadly shooting that took place on September 18.

Five people have recently been arrested by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. They are facing a number of charges, including manslaughter and inciting a riot.

Connected to deadly shooting at bar in Erwinville. (WBR Sheriff's Office)

From left to right:

Bryson Butler (DOB: 11/03/02) - Facing charges of Principal to Manslaughter, Principal to attempt Manslaughter, Inciting a Riot, Simple Battery & Simple Assault.

Anthony Williams (DOB: 3/17/2001) - Facing charges of Principal to Manslaughter, Principal to attempt Manslaughter, Inciting a Riot, Simple Battery & Simple Assault.

Antonio Johnson (DOB: 08/28/99) - Facing charges of Principal to Manslaughter, Principal to attempt Manslaughter, Inciting a Riot, Simple Battery & Simple Assault.

Tyriana Edwards (DOB: 4/26/01) - Facing charges of Principal to Manslaughter, Principal to attempt Manslaughter, Inciting a Riot, Simple Battery & Simple Assault.

A 14-year-old is also facing those same charges. Because he is a juvenile, we do not have a mugshot.

That list does not include the alleged shooter, 17-year-old Ronald Campbell. He is facing a second degree murder charge.

17-year-old Ronald Campbell. (Authorities)

Trey Allen’s family tells WAFB, they’ve never seen so much support after he was killed.

Not only from the entire community of Livonia, but from local law enforcement as well.

“I still haven’t been back to the camp, not sure when I can go. It’s just been hard. It’s hard, I still hear the words in my mind, that they pronounced him dead, and it still doesn’t sound real. It just doesn’t. It’s just something I can’t explain,” said Ron Allen, the father of Trey Allen.

Ron and Trey Allen picture. (Ron Allen)

Ron Allen and his family are still hurting, trying to cope with the loss of their loved one.

“Trey and I were the same way. He was more of a friend than a son. You know, we hunted, we fished, we coached, we played together, we did everything. It’s just like this huge hole,” said Ron Allen.

Law enforcement officials say Trey Allen was just trying to break up a fight early one morning, in the parking lot of the Raxx Bar & Grill in Erwinville.

“The thing is this, that really bothers me so much. Is that so many lives are impacted by one stupid decision. You know, Trey is gone, and 6 or 7 people are going to have their lives negatively impacted over this whole situation. I mean it’s, somebody like me, I deal with kids everyday, and it’s just hard to watch. There’s so many lives destroyed in a matter of seconds, over something stupid,” said Allen.

“We have to break this cycle, to where parents are burying their children, and that’s all we’re trying to do,” said District Attorney Tony Clayton, 18th Judicial District.

While the person who allegedly pulled the trigger is already behind bars, the DA took the case a step further.

“Here is a textbook example of trouble being easy to get into, and hard as hell to get out of,” said Clayton.

Clayton sits down for an interview with WAFB, to discuss the latest on a shooting that took place in Erwinville. (WAFB)

He’s charged five other people outside of the shooter, for allegedly being part of the fight that lead to the deadly shooting.

“Because they were involved in a fight, an assault, and inciting a riot, which resulted in someone losing their life,” said Clayton.

DA Clayton says crimes like these will not be tolerated by his office, or law enforcement on the west side of the river.

“Put the guns away and live a normal life. Go to school, get educated, get married, have children and just perpetuate what this country is all about. Put the guns away. That’s all we’re asking, get rid of the guns,” said Clayton.

Raxx Bar’s liquor license was revoked after the shooting, shutting it down.

But WAFB has learned the owner plans to appeal that decision in December.

Raxx Bar in Erwinville, La. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.