New Orleans postal worker indicted for allegedly ditching Uptown customers’ mail into apartment dumpster

Federal prosecutors indicted New Orleans postal worker Darius Patin for delaying/destroying mail after alleging he ditched nearly 1,400 pieces of Uptown customers' mail in an apartment complex dumpster in April. 2021
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans postal worker has been indicted by federal prosecutors who allege he ditched nearly 1,400 pieces of Uptown customers’ mail into an apartment building’s trash dumpster in April.

Darius Patin, 33, worked as a mail carrier out of the United States Postal Service’s Carrollton Station when he decided not to deliver the correspondence, magazines and packages on or about April 28, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. The single-count indictment filed Nov. 12 charged Patin with delay or destruction of mail, a federal crime.

If convicted of the charge, Patin faces up to five years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release.

According to the indictment, Patin tossed 1,377 pieces of undelivered mail that were recovered from the dumpster of an unspecified apartment complex. Patin allegedly also had kept 23 more pieces of undelivered mail in his personal vehicle.

U.S. Attorney Duane Evans praised the work of the USPS’ Office of Inspector General for its investigation of the matter, and assigned Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachal Cassagne to prosecute the case.

